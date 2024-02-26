Odisha: BPIA to introduce electric aircraft towing vehicles to reduce emission

BHUBANESWAR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Odisha, the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the state capital has planned to introduce electric vehicles to tow aircraft between runway holding points and aprons.

Currently, the aircraft operating at BPIA are reaching the aprons from holding points by using their own power. They will be towed till the aprons by the electric vehicles after the new system is implemented in the airport. This will not only reduce emissions but also save fuel for the airlines, officials said.

As of now, pushback tractors are being used to push aircraft away from the aprons, allowing them to start their engines and taxi out to the runway. The electric vehicles will also tow the aircraft from the aprons to the holding points, said BPIA sources.

The distance between runway and holding points is about 90 metre. An aircraft takes a taxiway to reach the holding point. Once a plane crosses the holding point, it is declared as cleared from the runway.

“Electric vehicles that tow aircraft between runway holding points and aprons are seen as a key enabling technology for reduction of emissions. They will also help in fuel consumption of the airlines,” said a senior official of BPIA.