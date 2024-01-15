Bhubaneswar: Abandoned vehicles turn eyesore, pose grave risk to people

BHUBANESWAR : Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s plan to get rid of abandoned vehicles and carts alongside roads and streets in the state capital remains only on paper.

Dozens of such unused vehicles, mostly four-wheelers, rotting along roads in Rasulgarh and Mancheswar, have become an eyesore and the root cause of multiple problems. Apart from spoiling the landscape, the vehicles have also become den for anti-socials during night. The vehicles covered in a thick layer of dust have also become breeding ground for mosquitoes, alleged some local traders.

To make matters worse, the vehicles are sometimes set afire by miscreants and such incidents pose high risk to shops, institutions as well as industrial units in the locality, alleged residents of Mancheswar. In fact, one such vehicle caught fire three days back posing risk for others parked nearby on Rasulgarh-Mancheswar road. As the vehicle kept burning right under a 11 KV electric pole during night, it multiplied the risk of a fire hazard, though fire officials on being informed rushed to the spot and doused the flame.