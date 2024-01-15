Bhubaneswar: Primary teachers threaten stir again from January 29

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging government apathy in fulfilling their demands, the Primary School Teachers’ Association on Sunday threatened to relaunch its agitation from January 29.

Association leaders said they will wait till January 27 to allow the government to fulfil the demands. If the demands are not met within the deadline, the association will relaunch its protest from January 29, association members said.

The demands of the teachers include equal pay for equal work, replacement of the new pension scheme with the old pension scheme and counting of the six years of work of contractual teachers in the regular service. Association leaders alleged that following their strike in September last year an inter-ministerial committee had assured measures in this regard by December which, however, is yet to be done.