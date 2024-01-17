Odisha woman held for eatery owner's murder a history-sheeter 

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the owner of an eatery at VSS Nagar in the city was found murdered in his house, police arrested a woman from Puri for allegedly committing the crime. This is not the woman’s first tryst with law as she had served 12 years for murdering her sister-in-law back in 2005.

The accused Sunki Rana from Jharsuguda allegedly killed Biswajit Nayak following a heated argument on January 14. Nayak, a resident of Sagua village within Balianta police limits, owned an eatery in VSS Nagar. His body, with injury marks on his head, was found from his house in the village under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.

Investigation into the case revealed the victim had a brief relationship with Rana, who had earlier been awarded 12 years imprisonment for killing of her sister-in-law in 2005. Rana had committed the crime suspecting the victim of having an illicit affair with her husband.