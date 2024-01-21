Third edition of Ekamra Walks kicks off in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) launched the third edition of Ekamra Walks, a guided heritage walk, on Friday giving a platform to citizens and tourists alike to delve into the city’s rich cultural tapestry.

On the first day, BDA organised a yoga camp for the participants at Deras and a ‘little explorer’ trail for children where they were taken to the Regional Museum of Natural History and the Regional Science Centre. This apart, a trail ‘Mystical Odyssey’ was organised in the evening where more than 20 participants from different walks of life were taken to Vaital Deul and Chausathi Yogini temples.

BDA officials said the Ekamra Walks will be organised every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday till March end facilitating residents and tourists to visit places and experience the hidden aspects of Bhubaneswar and learn more about its culture, tradition and food. The walks will also include nature trail at Deras and Nandanakanan, the culture trail showcasing Odia and tribal culture and food trail to explore local Odia cuisines.

The event will also feature a new ‘Essence of Odia’ trail, coinciding with the Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani from February 3 to 5. The trails will allow participants to explore exquisite temples, ancient structures, and architectural wonders that define Bhubaneswar’s enchanting landscape, said BDA officials. They added that the interested individuals can register themselves and discover event details at www.ekamrawalks.com.