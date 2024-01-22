Bhubaneswar: Weather station inaugurated at Bakul library

BHUBANESWAR: The US Consulate General, Hyderabad in partnership with Bronx Community College of the City University of New York (CUNY) in US, installed a weather station at Bakul Library in Satya Nagar here on Sunday.

The station was inaugurated by Science and Technology secretary Chithra Arumugam in the presence of chairperson of the Department of Chemistry, Earth Sciences and Environmental Sciences, Bronx Community College of CUNY Prof Neal Phillip and other dignitaries.

Prof Phillip during the installation of the station briefed young volunteers of Bakul on its features and ways to use it. The data from the weather station will be accessible to public and it will heighten awareness on the significance of climate data and climate change, he said. The station will help monitor micro-climate parameters. This data will be available online for anyone, anywhere, he said.