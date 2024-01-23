Automatic solar-powered weather station at SOA

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant collaboration to counter climate change, Bronx Community College of City University of New York (CUNY) installed an automatic solar-powered weather and air quality monitoring station at SOA university here on Monday.

The station will monitor weather and air quality within a five-mile radius of SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate located at the Institute of Technical Education and Research. The initiative has been funded by US Consulate at Hyderabad. It also involves Indian Initiative for Research and Education Collaboration of CUNY CREST Institute which was officially launched in 2022.

The weather station, which runs on solar power, was inaugurated by ITER director Prof Manas Kumar Mallick in the presence of CEC director Sarat Chandra Sahu and advisor to the US Consul General at Hyderabad Salil Kader.