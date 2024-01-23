Mayurbhanj girls top R-Day pipe band competition

BHUBANESWAR: Girls from the state have secured the top spot in pipe band category of the National School Band competition held ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

The winners of the competition, which was jointly organised by Ministries of Defence and Education at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi as part of Republic Day celebrations 2024, were announced on Monday.

Students of Droupadi Girls High School at Nishaposi in Mayurbhanj have secured the top position in Pipe Band Girls category, according to an official statement by Ministry of Education. They were presented a prize of Rs 21,000 and trophy for their performance. Secretary, department of School Education & Literacy, Sanjay Kumar gave away the cash prizes to the winners along with a trophy, and certificates.