BHUBANESWAR: The ST and SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare department has signed MoUs with eight skill training institutions to launch its third phase of PRAYAS skill development programme under which it will skill 6,000 youth from tribal and other backward communities.

Implemented by the department’s Odisha Tribal Development Society since 2020-21, PRAYAS focuses on placement-linked employment training programmes to enhance the skills and employability of youth from tribal and marginalised communities in the age group of 18 to 35 years.

The eight institutions will train youth, particularly from tribal communities, in different skills that align with industry demands to improve their employability besides providing them employment.