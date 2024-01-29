Odisha SUMUM docs give baby with respiratory distress new life

BHUBANESWAR: Surgeons at SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) successfully treated an infant suffering from severe laryngomalacia, a congenital softening of tissues in the larynx (voice box) above the vocal cords.

Sources said, the four-month-old baby boy of Retanga area in Khurda district was brought to the hospital by his parents as he showed signs of severe respiratory distress with chest and neck retractions. The patient was rushed to the paediatric ICU and kept under treatment.

The parents informed the baby had multiple similar aggravated chest retractions since birth. A flexible bronchoscopy on the baby done by senior consultant and head of ENT and Skull Base Surgery Dr Radhamadhab Sahu revealed he was suffering from severe laryngomalacia.

“A minimal invasive endoscopic airway surgery was conducted and the baby was subsequently kept in the ICU for a few days. He has recovered now and did not have any respiratory distress,” said Dr Sahu.

Although laryngomalacia is mild in around 80 per cent cases, it may be severe in 10 to 20 per cent cases, he added.Anaesthesist Dr Sabyasachi Tripathy was involved during the procedure conducted by Dr Sahu and his team.