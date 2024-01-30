Yet another ‘bad traffic’ day in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: It was another ‘bad traffic’ day for thousands of commuters who had a harrowing time at the Rasulgarh Square, one of the city’s busiest but least-managed intersections, on Monday afternoon.

Vehicles coming from Cuttack and those trying to exit the capital moved at a snail’s pace for around two hours. A long queue of vehicles approaching Rasulgarh Square from Vani Vihar, Bomikhal and Palasuni was seen with traffic personnel as well as local police struggling to clear the congestion. Similarly, commuters attempting to go towards Palasuni, Bomikhal and Vani Vihar had a tough time due to the traffic jams.

Buses plying towards Rasulgarh on the service road added to the mess. After a while, a massive traffic jam occurred on Rasulgarh flyover too. “The vehicles hardly moved and it took me over 30 minutes to reach Palasuni from Rasulgarh Square,” said a commuter.

Denizens took to social media platform X to express their anguish over frequent traffic jams at Rasulgarh Square. City police attributed the traffic snarl at Rasulgarh Square and on the entire Janpath stretch to thousands of people who arrived in the city on the day to attend Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s public meeting.