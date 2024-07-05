Law college teacher who killed dad was depressed, say Odisha police

Police sources said initial investigation has revealed that accused Anirudha Choudhury was under medication for stress. Anirudha was working as an assistant professor with a private university here and reportedly resigned on Tuesday.

The same evening, he asked his father Sunil Choudhury (68), a retired employee of central PSU NALCO, to lend him some money to clear his loans. Sunil reportedly refused to help Anirudha to repay his loans following which an argument ensued between them. “The accused took his medicine and went to sleep. He woke up at around 1 am and started contemplating to kill his father,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

Anirudha attacked Sunil with a knife after 4 am. He had planned to end his own life after committing the crime but he could not do it. Police said the accused pursued LLM from an institute in Costa Rica. However, he was yet to receive the degree. Anirudha was availing and repaying loans since 2019. But since the last few months, he was finding it difficult to clear his loans.