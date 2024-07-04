38-year-old law professor stabs father to death in front of mother in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, 38-year-old former law professor of a city-based private university allegedly stabbed his father to death in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Hours after a heated exchange erupted between them on Tuesday evening, Anirudha Choudhury attacked his 68-year-old father Sunil Choudhury when he was asleep. Police said the victim was found stabbed on the chest and abdomen.
Anirudha’s mother Sunita was present when the ghastly crime took place at around 4 am. In a bid to save her husband, she telephoned a family friend who immediately arrived only to find Sunil in a pool of blood. Along with a few neighbours, they rushed the victim to Capital Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.
Sunil was a retired employee of central PSU National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) while Anirudha served as an assistant professor and his engagement with the university had apparently ended on Tuesday.
Initial investigation revealed Sunil was staying with his wife in a flat at DHPL Apartments in Rangamatia area under Mancheswar police limits, while Anirudha lived with his spouse in a nearby apartment. Anirudha’s wife had gone to her parents’ house on June 28 after which he went to his parent’s place.
Police said, Anirudha is reported to have asked Sunil to lend him some money to clear his loans. “The accused had pursued LLM from a foreign institute. However, he is yet to receive the degree. He resigned from his job on Tuesday and was upset as he had loans amounting to about Rs 25 lakh. He was finding it difficult to clear them,” said sources.
On Tuesday evening, Sunil reportedly denied help to Anirudha to repay his loans following which an argument ensued between the two. Hours later, he stabbed his father while he was asleep.
Anirudha, however, did not attempt to flee and was present in the apartment when the police arrived. The police took him into custody and later seized the weapon of offence from the crime scene.
“The accused went to his parents flat a few days back. Preliminary probe suggests he killed his father over some financial dispute,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.
A case on charges of murder has been registered and more details behind the motive of the crime will emerge during investigation, he said.
The victim’s friends said they were unaware of any dispute between the father and son. “Sunil has immovable assets at various places. However, there was never any issue between the father and the son over property,” one of the deceased’s friends told mediapersons.
Mancheswar police and a scientific team have launched a probe. DCP Singh also visited the spot to take stock of the investigation.