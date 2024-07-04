38-year-old law professor stabs father to death in front of mother in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, 38-year-old former law professor of a city-based private university allegedly stabbed his father to death in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Hours after a heated exchange erupted between them on Tuesday evening, Anirudha Choudhury attacked his 68-year-old father Sunil Choudhury when he was asleep. Police said the victim was found stabbed on the chest and abdomen.

Anirudha’s mother Sunita was present when the ghastly crime took place at around 4 am. In a bid to save her husband, she telephoned a family friend who immediately arrived only to find Sunil in a pool of blood. Along with a few neighbours, they rushed the victim to Capital Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Sunil was a retired employee of central PSU National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) while Anirudha served as an assistant professor and his engagement with the university had apparently ended on Tuesday.

Initial investigation revealed Sunil was staying with his wife in a flat at DHPL Apartments in Rangamatia area under Mancheswar police limits, while Anirudha lived with his spouse in a nearby apartment. Anirudha’s wife had gone to her parents’ house on June 28 after which he went to his parent’s place.