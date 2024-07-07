Ministry of New and Renewable Energy chooses Bhubaneswar to be transformed into Solar City

BHUBANESWAR: If things work out as per plan, Bhubaneswar will soon turn into a ‘Green Energy and Solar City’, where the renewable energy potential will be utilised to the maximum extent for fulfilling the electricity requirements of the city.
Sources in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, the capital city has been picked by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for complete transformation under Green City Mission. The state Energy department has already asked BMC commissioner to initiate measures for implementation of the project in the city.
The Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) and Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) - the two implementing partners of the Mission - have been asked to work in coordination with BMC to list out important places and civic facilities to be solarised.
Around 42 stretches of road network have been identified by the OREDA and TPCODL in coordination with BMC where solar power integration of street lights will be carried out. “While the field survey is complete, steps will be taken soon for rollout of the project,” said an official.
This apart, solar trees will be installed at places of religious and cultural importance to reduce their dependence on conventional energy and promote green energy. Around 100 solar trees with 400 lights and 120 solar-powered water kiosks will be installed by OREDA in different parts of the city, the official said.
OREDA will also undertake 10 MW rooftop solar project on government buildings through the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO), a zero-investment model in which the consumer pays only for the electricity generated while the solar plant is owned by the RESCO developer.
Similarly, TPCODL will undertake programme for 5 MW residential rooftop solar energy and 1.3 MW solar energy project for solarisation of civic facilities and other commercial and industrial establishments. It will also take steps for setting up of solar-powered EV charging stations.
BMC officials said a dedicated ‘Sustainable Initiatives Cell’ is being formed to ensure smooth coordination among line departments for implementation of the Green City Mission.