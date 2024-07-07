Ministry of New and Renewable Energy chooses Bhubaneswar to be transformed into Solar City

BHUBANESWAR: If things work out as per plan, Bhubaneswar will soon turn into a ‘Green Energy and Solar City’, where the renewable energy potential will be utilised to the maximum extent for fulfilling the electricity requirements of the city.

Sources in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, the capital city has been picked by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for complete transformation under Green City Mission. The state Energy department has already asked BMC commissioner to initiate measures for implementation of the project in the city.

The Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) and Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) - the two implementing partners of the Mission - have been asked to work in coordination with BMC to list out important places and civic facilities to be solarised.

Around 42 stretches of road network have been identified by the OREDA and TPCODL in coordination with BMC where solar power integration of street lights will be carried out. “While the field survey is complete, steps will be taken soon for rollout of the project,” said an official.