Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha welcomes 18 new guests

BHUBANESWAR: In one of the biggest animal exchange programmes in recent years, the Nandankanan Zoological Park here has brought 18 new guests of different wildlife species from Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, Ranchi while sending 53 to its Jharkhand counterpart in return.

The mammals brought in from Ranchi are aimed at infusing new bloodlines to the existing population in Nandankanan.

Zoo officials said two female tigers including one carrying melanistic gene, four striped hyena (three male and a female), two nilgai and five pairs of Indian porcupine were brought to the zoo.

In return, Nandankanan gave the Jharkhand zoo one tiger, four mouse deer, four common palm civet, two Indian fox, two grey pelican, 20 night heron and 20 black-headed Ibis. The exchange programme was carried following approval from the Central Zoo Authority.