Odisha government strips DGP of power to transfer DSP-rank officers

BHUBANESWAR: In a move that divests the director general of police (DGP) of critical supervisory powers, the Odisha government has ordered that a panel headed by the Home secretary will now decide transfers and postings of police officers in deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and equal ranks in the state.

A Home department notification said the transfer and postings in the rank of DSPs/assistant commandant (AC) and additional superintendent of police (ASP)/deputy commandant (DC) will be carried out at its level by constituting a committee.

The transfer and posting committee, it said, will be chaired by the Home secretary with the DGP as a member. A second member will be the special secretary/additional secretary or joint secretary of Home department (in-charge of the establishment).

In the notification issued on Wednesday, the Home department said the committee will function as a forum of appeal for disposing of representation from officers regarding their transfers and postings.

It was in 2002 the state government had vested the DGP with the power of making transfers and postings of police officers in the rank of DSP/AC and ASP/DC which back then was carried out by the Home department.

However, the government’s decision of reversing a 22 year-old order that takes the power away from DGP has not gone down well with the police fraternity.

“The government’s decision to constitute a committee at Home department level to decide the transfers and postings of DSPs and ASPs is objectionable. It seems the government wants to vest more power with the IAS officers,” said former DGP Bipin Bihari Mishra.