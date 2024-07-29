CISF personnel dies after being hit by drunk driver at Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on their way to perform his duty at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here, was killed after being reportedly hit by a speeding car on Saturday night.

Police said assistant sub-inspector of CISF Niranjan Pradhan was travelling from Pokhariput to Palaspalli on a two-wheeler when he was hit by the car of accused Sovan Mohapatra who was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Eyewitnesses told police that Mohapatra was driving recklessly when he hit Pradhan’s motorcycle head-on near Kargil Basti. The CISF personnel suffered serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed at around 3 am on Sunday.

On receiving information, police arrested Mohapatra, a painter by profession, and conducted his alcohol test. Sources said his blood alcohol content (BAC) was found to be around 200 mg/dl.

“During investigation, it was ascertained that Mohapatra had purchased a second-hand car for Rs 80,000. He was arrested and his car seized,” said an officer of Airport police station.

Sources said police submit prosecution reports against people whose BAC is found to be between 80 mg/dl and 150 mg/dl. A cognisable case is registered against violators having BAC level of more than 150 mg/dl.