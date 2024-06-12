Hot and humid weather to prevail in Bhubaneswar on June 12

BHUBANESWAR: Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the capital city on Wednesday even as 30,000 people are expected to visit the Janata Maidan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Odisha’s first BJP Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The met office said maximum day temperature is likely to hover around 38 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours. “As there is moisture availability and local heating, possibility of cloudy sky and thunderstorm activity later in the evening can also not be ruled out,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director, Manorama Mohanty.

Hot and humid weather is also expected to prevail at isolated places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts on the day. Meanwhile, heatwave condition may occur at parts of Kandhamal, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts. The met office has forecast heatwave condition/hot and humid weather in parts of the state till the next four days.

On the day, Nuapada was the hottest at 43.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Malkangiri at 43.5 degrees Celsius and Boudh 43.2 degree Celsius. Similarly, Bhubaneswar recorded 38.4 degree Celsius and Cuttack 37.4 degrees Celsius. The capital city and neighbouring Cuttack’s maximum day temperature was above normal by 2.4 degrees Celsius and 2 degree Celsius respectively.

Hot weather coupled with humidity made twin city residents feel uncomfortable on the day. While humidity level in Bhubaneswar was 75 per cent, in Cuttack it was 72 per cent.