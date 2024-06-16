Aparajita Sarangi assesses civic issues for monsoon in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: With the new BJP government taking the reins, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday held a meeting with the mayor and top officials of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on key civic issues in the capital city.

Sources said, the meeting discussed the measures needed for preparation of drainage master plan to restore the city’s drainage network and address the waterlogging menace during monsoon. The drainage issue was discussed on priority as people in low-lying areas of Chandrasekharpur had lodged grievance about serious waterlogging in the areas with Sarangi who paid a visit to the locality recently.

Mayor Sulochana Das, municipal commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil and other officials of the civic body were present. Das said the drainage wing has already been instructed to expedite desiltation work for monsoon. “This year, we are also taking up desilitaiton work of the drains falling under R&B division,” she said and added that the NHAI officials have been communicated to look into the issue of waterlogging near Iskon temple.

Apart from this, discussion also took place on opening of Kalinga stadium gate for morning walkers of the nearby localities. BMC sources, however, said the opening has not been finalised yet keeping in view the ongoing maintenance works and security of the stadium which regularly hosts international sports events.

Aparajita also took up the issue of rehabilitation of street vendors evicted from Jharapada haat by BMC two years back. She directed that a list of affected vendors be prepared and their rehabilitation made at the earliest. Besides, removal of encroachment in Daya West Canal was also taken up during the meeting.