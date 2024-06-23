Odisha CM Majhi initiates comprehensive flood management strategy

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday directed the Water Resources department to constitute four technical committees for formulating a comprehensive policy for flood control and management, Mahanadi rejuvenation and water conservation.

The directive of the chief minister came while he was reviewing preparedness for tackling possible floods during monsoon. Majhi informed the BJP has made four important commitments in its election manifesto. One of the promises is to frame a comprehensive flood control and management policy to manage recurring floods in flood-prone districts of Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar and Khurda.

All the existing projects will be expedited and new barrages and check dams constructed to manage the shifting course of the Baitarani river.

The party has further promised to rejuvenate Mahanadi River which is slowing drying due to restrictions in the release of water from the upper catchment. The river rejuvenation work has been targeted to be completed by 2027.

The chief minister further directed for a thorough review of the existing Rule curve for effective management of Hirakud dam and flood water release.

Majhi asked the department to set up a technical committee to study the sedimentation of the Hirakud dam and desiltation by employing automated cleaning equipment along with unconventional methods to improve the water storage capacity. Another technical committee will also prepare a report on inland river water transport, he said.

All the four technical committees will submit their reports to the government within 100 days, Majhi said. He asked the department to ensure vulnerable sections of all river embankments are repaired and strengthened. Man and materials should be mobilised in flood-prone areas, he said. Development commissioner Anu Garg was present.