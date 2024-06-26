Open drains to be covered in a month: BMC commissioner

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will cover all open drains along the roads and streets with slabs within a month to prevent mishaps and do away with manual cleaning, said BMC commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil on Tuesday.

Patil informed that of the 1,380 km stretch of internal drains in the city, storm water channels on patches measuring around 27 km in different areas are open.

“A decision has been taken to cover these drains within a month to avert any mishap during monsoon,” he said. The BMC move comes days after a boy was swept away in a swelling drain in Unit-III area of the city.

The commissioner further said complete covering of drains is also required to stop manual cleaning and introduce mechanised desiltation. Dumping of waste into drains needs to be stopped for effective mechanised cleaning. Covering internal drains with slabs and barricading major storm water channels will help in this regard.

Patil also said in view of the monsoon, barricading of vulnerable drainage points identified by the corporation will be done within a week.

In January this year, BMC had sought expressions of interest to rope in an agency capable of facilitating mechanised desiltation within its jurisdiction. With the existing method of manual cleaning slowing down the desiltation process and making it a time-consuming affair, BMC had planned to procure services of agencies having the required expertise, technology and experience to desilt drains through the suction system.

However, the plan could not materialise before the monsoon. Patil, who assumed charge in February this year, said the civic body has now initiated measures to introduce mechanised desiltation before next monsoon.

“After slabs are covered, the mechanical suction system will be used to clean drains stretching up to 30 metre at one go. This will ensure timely cleaning of the drains,” he added.