Nandankanan loses its 18-year-old tigress Sara

BHUBANESWAR: Sara, an 18-year-old tigress at the Nandankanan Zoo, died of age-related ailments on Thursday.

Zoo officials said in February this year, they observed the tigress becoming dull, unable to stand and struggling with laboured breathing. However, after being administered with antibiotics and supportive therapy, Sara was able to stand up and in March first week, she accepted meat. In March third week, Sara developed decubital ulcers on both hip joints and was continuously under treatment. Despite accepting food, the tigress became abnormally weak and thin and by June, her health condition deteriorated.

“Despite our best efforts, the tigress died on Thursday at the age of 18 years and one month. The Nandankanan team mourned the loss of Sara who had significant contribution to the ex-situ conservation of tigers in India,” said a zoo official.

The journey of Sara began after she was rescued from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh on October 18, 2006, when she was just a five-month-old cub, and reared at Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal. The tigress was brought to Nandankanan under an animal exchange programme in 2009.