Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation identifies 12 points to check urban flooding

BHUBANESWAR: Facing backlash over recurring urban deluge in the city during monsoon, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has identified 12 major waterlogging points to address the flooding menace.

The areas are Iskcon temple road in Nayapalli, Bomikhal-Rasulgarh stretch, New Forest Park area, City Women’s College area to Jagamara, Subhas Nagar slum, Ayurvedic Hospital near Kalinga Studio square, Rudrapur in Ward no 4, Sweety Complex in Bhimpur, Rajiv Nagar in Aiginia, Paika Nagar, Banaphool slum in Nandan Vihar and Laxmisagar village.

A BMC official said construction of an underground storm water channel till Vani Vihar connecting drain no 4 will be a permanent solution to the waterlogging problem on Iskcon temple road in Nayapalli. Similarly, development of a drainage link of 550 metre is the answer to the flooding of the road under Bomikhal flyover.

He further said construction of a box drain from Sishu Bhawan square to Spring Tank square is the solution to the waterlogging issue in New Forest Park area, while development of an R&B road and widening of the existing culvert are needed to solve the problem on City Women’s College-Jagamara stretch.