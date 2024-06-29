Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation identifies 12 points to check urban flooding

BHUBANESWAR: Facing backlash over recurring urban deluge in the city during monsoon, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has identified 12 major waterlogging points to address the flooding menace.
The areas are Iskcon temple road in Nayapalli, Bomikhal-Rasulgarh stretch, New Forest Park area, City Women’s College area to Jagamara, Subhas Nagar slum, Ayurvedic Hospital near Kalinga Studio square, Rudrapur in Ward no 4, Sweety Complex in Bhimpur, Rajiv Nagar in Aiginia, Paika Nagar, Banaphool slum in Nandan Vihar and Laxmisagar village.
A BMC official said construction of an underground storm water channel till Vani Vihar connecting drain no 4 will be a permanent solution to the waterlogging problem on Iskcon temple road in Nayapalli. Similarly, development of a drainage link of 550 metre is the answer to the flooding of the road under Bomikhal flyover.
He further said construction of a box drain from Sishu Bhawan square to Spring Tank square is the solution to the waterlogging issue in New Forest Park area, while development of an R&B road and widening of the existing culvert are needed to solve the problem on City Women’s College-Jagamara stretch.
The BMC has also pointed out that replacement of underground pipes with adequate drains with an outfall connected to main drain no 11 will prevent waterlogging in front of Ayurvedic Hospital which is affecting residents of Bharatpur and Sampur every monsoon.
In Rudrapur, the civic body has underlined the need for construction of adequate length of internal RCC drain, sluice over Kuakhai river left embankment, drainage along NH-16 and RCC box drain over Rudrapur sub-minor and Atala minor irrigation projects. Official sources said similar interventions are also required for Subhas Nagar slum, Sweety complex, Rajiv Nagar, Paika Nagar, Banaphool slum and Laxmisagar village to prevent waterlogging.
During a recent meeting chaired by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, the BMC sought coordination of all line departments for implementation of these projects. A senior BMC official said the entire drainage network of the city needs to be brought under the control of one authority for effective implementation of the corrective measures.