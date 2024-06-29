NHAI stations vehicles near Iskcon temple

BHUBANESWAR: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has stationed patrolling vehicles along the NH-16 service road near Iskcon temple in Nayapalli for quick response to frequent waterlogging on the stretch during monsoon.

The patrolling vehicles have been stationed to attend to any exigency arising out of heavy rainfall. NHAI’s control room is also constantly monitoring the stretch for quick response to waterlogging and traffic congestion.

NHAI project director (Bhubaneswar) K Nageshwar Rao said in view of the monsoon, they have expedited the cleaning of twin-cell culverts in front of Iskcon temple. The desilting of sludge is being done frequently as municipal waste and sewage discharge has resulted in clogging of drains and stagnation of water flow. Sources said the NHAI with the help of JCBs and tractors has removed 12 loads of sludge from the culverts to check waterlogging on the stretch.