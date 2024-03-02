Odisha CM unveils nine industrial units, Mayfair hotel in Jharsuguda

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated nine industrial projects and performed ground-breaking of 23 upcoming units.
The projects, with a total investment of Rs 6,992.94 crore, will generate 24,508 jobs in 14 districts. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the industrial portfolio of the state is expanding with inclusion of new age and employment-intensive sectors such as green energy, equipment manufacturing, textiles and tourism.
“The continuous improvement in the ease of doing business ranking coupled with a business-friendly environment, world-class industrial infrastructure and highly sought-after skill development initiatives, have been instrumental in attracting investments to Odisha,” he said. Hoping the projects for which ground-breaking was held would be made operational at the earliest, the chief minister appreciated the contribution of various stakeholders for being a part of rapid industrialisation in the state.
The industrial units will be located in Balangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khurda, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh districts.
The chief minister inaugurated Mash Biofuels Pvt Ltd, a 550 KLPD grain-based ethanol manufacturing unit along with 10 MW cogeneration plant at Subarnapur and steel billet, rolling mill, pellet and sponge iron plant of Bhaskar Steel and Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd at Sundargarh. Units of Chalah Infratech Pvt Ltd and NK Anand footwears at Khurda, Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd at Balangir, ABIS Exports India Pvt Ltd at Jajpur, Sygma Tubes and Pipes Pvt Ltd at Sambalpur, Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd at Jharsuguda and Saizar Enterprise Pvt Ltd at Jajpur were also inaugurated.
Among the major industrial units for which groundbreaking was performed are Ampin Solar One Pvt Ltd to be set up at Khurda at an investment of Rs 950 crore for manufacturing of solar cells and module, an 8.75 lakh MTPA capacity integrated carbon complex of Epsilon Carbon Ashoka Pvt Ltd at Jharsuguda at a cost of Rs 900 crore and Hindalco Industries Ltd for a specialised battery foil manufacturing unit at Sambalpur at an investment of Rs 834 crore.
Similarly, foundation was laid for a refractory plant of Calderys India Refractories Ltd at Khurda, manufacturing unit of 25,000 MT water treatment chemicals and 30,000 MT monomer and polymers of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd at Jagatsinghpur, 200 KLPD ethanol along with a 5 MW cogeneration plant of MGM Biofuels Pvt Ltd at Boudh and handloom production unit of Arundhati Bandhakala LLP at Subarnapur.
The ceremony was held through video conferencing in presence of Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Keshari Deb, senior government officials and industry representatives.
Big-ticket investments
Ampin Solar One to set up solar cell and module plant in Khurda for Rs 950 crore
Epsilon Carbon Ashoka to set up 8.75 lakh MTPA carbon complex at Jharsuguda for Rs 900 crore
Hindalco to set up specialised battery foil mfg unit at Sambalpur for Rs 834 crore