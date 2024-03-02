Odisha CM unveils nine industrial units, Mayfair hotel in Jharsuguda

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated nine industrial projects and performed ground-breaking of 23 upcoming units.

The projects, with a total investment of Rs 6,992.94 crore, will generate 24,508 jobs in 14 districts. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the industrial portfolio of the state is expanding with inclusion of new age and employment-intensive sectors such as green energy, equipment manufacturing, textiles and tourism.

“The continuous improvement in the ease of doing business ranking coupled with a business-friendly environment, world-class industrial infrastructure and highly sought-after skill development initiatives, have been instrumental in attracting investments to Odisha,” he said. Hoping the projects for which ground-breaking was held would be made operational at the earliest, the chief minister appreciated the contribution of various stakeholders for being a part of rapid industrialisation in the state.