Odisha HC discharges engineer as Vig fails to frame corruption charges after 31 years

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court discharged a former junior engineer in an alleged misappropriation case recently as no charges had been framed even after 31 years.

On February 2, 1993, the state Vigilance had registered the case against Nandakishore Pal in connection with sinking of shallow point tube wells (SPTWs) in the Raghunathpur block of Jagatsinghpur district. Pal was alleged to have misappropriated Rs 1.47 lakh subsidy money sanctioned for sinking of SPTWs against 49 beneficiaries by producing fake cash memos regarding the purchase of materials and furnishing false installation completion certificates.

On August 18, 2014, a Special Vigilance Court was directed to frame charge against Pal under different sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and fraud. Pal filed challenged it in the high court on September 18, 2014.