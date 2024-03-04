Odisha: TPCODL gears up to meet 2,300 MW peak summer load this year

BHUBANESWAR: Anticipating a peak load of over 2,300 MW during this summer, the Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) is gearing up to meet the rising demand of electricity.
The distribution utility has set up a centralised power system control centre (CPSCC) in the city which will serve as the hub for real-time monitoring of the entire distribution network. It can effectively monitor substations and networks through the use of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and an advanced distribution management system.
Backup power provisions have been made to maintain operational continuity and the PSCC is equipped with dedicated communication channels, said TPCODL CEO Arvind Singh.
He said the peak demand of TPCODL in 2023-24 was 2,025 MW and it is expected to go up to 2,329 MW this summer. He said extensive maintenance has been conducted on primary substations, feeder lines and distribution substations to improve operational efficiency and reliability. The company has established 862 fuse call centres to efficiently address fuse call complaints through mobile applications.
Moreover, subdivision-wise night breakdown teams have been deployed to promptly address 33KV and 11KV breakdowns. The company has also increased the number of call centre agents during peak hours and night time to handle consumer complaints efficiently.
The company has deployed more than 8,500 dedicated personnel to promptly address outages and implemented measures such as SMS alerts and call-back options during peak hours. To enhance operational efficiency during exigencies like Kalabaisakhi (summer storm) arrangements are in place for deploying additional manpower, vehicles, pole masters, tree pruners, and Aska Lights to ensure faster response, he said.
Six mobile distribution substations are stationed across five circles of TPCODL to address emergency requirements, complemented by the establishment of 16 division-wise stores alongside the existing five main stores with availability of distribution transformers, poles, conductors and other materials in sufficient quantity, he added.