Spacetech startup by VSSUT alumni raises Rs 6.5 crore seed funding in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: SpaceFields, a space tech startup by three alumni of VSSUT-Burla and supported by Startup Odisha, has raised Rs 6.5 crore in a seed funding round led by HVB 88 Angels (US-based fund) and O2 Angels Network (Delhi-based deep tech syndicate).

Co-founded in 2021 by Apurwa Masook, Sudarshan Samal and Rounak Agrawal, the firm custom designs and manufactures turnkey solid rocket propulsion systems for aerospace, defence and space applications.

Incubated at FSID Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and supported by the Aerospace Engineering department, SpaceFields unveiled and tested India’s first Aerospike rocket engine last year. SpaceFields has also filed six patents on various novel technologies developed in-house.