‘Health varsity must address climate change’: Odisha Chief Secretary

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary PK Jena on Tuesday urged the Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) to act as a regulator to address various challenges including the climate change-related health issues faced by the state.

Speaking at the first foundation day of the university here, he said, every day, the world of healthcare is growing by leaps and bounds.

OUHS, the 17th health university of the country, was established on March 5, last year. As many as 300 colleges and health institutions of the state have been affiliated to the university.