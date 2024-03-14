Brother among 4 arrested for kidnapping sister’s friend in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested a student for allegedly kidnapping his sister’s alleged boyfriend. The accused Prakash Nayak (21) was arrested along with his associates Ankit Kumar Kanhar (20) and two others.

As per police, Nayak was upset with his sister over her friendship with one Raja Sethy. On Monday evening, Nayak and Kanhar kidnapped Sethy from Unit-VIII area here. Sethy was with Nayak’s sister when the accused arrived on the spot, assaulted him and forcibly took him away on a two-wheeler.

Sources said Nayak and Kanhar are friends. The girl was earlier in a relationship with Kanhar and Nayak was aware of it. However, the girl later started avoiding Kanhar over some personal reasons.

Both Nayak and Kanhar were not happy over her friendship with Sethy. The accused planned to kidnap and intimidate Sethy. On receiving a complaint from the girl, police rescued Sethy and nabbed the accused. “All the accused, the girl and her male friend are students. A sword was seized from the accused,” said an officer of Nayapalli police station.