DMRC floats tenders for 19 elevated metro stations in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the consultant for Bhubaneswar metro rail project, has begun the process for construction of elevated viaduct and elevated stations.
The DMRC has floated separate tenders under three civil construction packages for construction of elevated viaduct and 19 elevated stations. The tenders mark a crucial step forward in the much-awaited metro network in Bhubaneswar. Package BBC-03 covers a distance of 7.12 km connecting Capital Hospital with Acharya Vihar via six elevated stations. The stations will be constructed at Capital Hospital, Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar railway station, Ram Mandir Square, Vani Vihar and Acharya Vihar at an estimated cost of Rs 630.65 crore.
A stretch of 7.27 km connecting Acharya Square with KIIT Square via seven elevated stations will be covered under package BBC-04 estimated at Rs 664.06 crore. The stations will be constructed at Jayadev Vihar Square, Xavier Square, Rail Sadan, District Centre, Damana Square, Patia Square and KIIT Square, officials said.
Similarly, package BBC-05 spans 10.97 km at the northern end of the city linking KIIT Square with Trisulia Square via six elevated stations. Under it, the stations will be built at Nandan Vihar, Raghunathpur, Nandankanan Zoological Park, Barang, Phulapokhari and Trisulia Square at an estimated cost of Rs 869.71 crore. This is the longest of the three main-line civil packages.
As per the tender documents, construction of a ramp leading to Phulapokhari depot and workshop also comes under package BBC-05. The depot and workshop will be built on 16-hectare land at Phulapokhari near Trisulia under package BBC-02 for which bids were invited last month. Target has been set to complete all the three packages within three years. The pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for March 19.
The first phase of the metro rail will cover 26 km with 20 stations between Biju Patnaik International Airport and Trisulia square. Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation has signed a MoU with the DMRC for execution of the project. The project will be completed in four years and then extended to Cuttack, Khurda and Puri in subsequent phases. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of the Rs 6,255 crore metro rail project on January 1.