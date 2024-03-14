DMRC floats tenders for 19 elevated metro stations in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the consultant for Bhubaneswar metro rail project, has begun the process for construction of elevated viaduct and elevated stations.

The DMRC has floated separate tenders under three civil construction packages for construction of elevated viaduct and 19 elevated stations. The tenders mark a crucial step forward in the much-awaited metro network in Bhubaneswar. Package BBC-03 covers a distance of 7.12 km connecting Capital Hospital with Acharya Vihar via six elevated stations. The stations will be constructed at Capital Hospital, Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar railway station, Ram Mandir Square, Vani Vihar and Acharya Vihar at an estimated cost of Rs 630.65 crore.

A stretch of 7.27 km connecting Acharya Square with KIIT Square via seven elevated stations will be covered under package BBC-04 estimated at Rs 664.06 crore. The stations will be constructed at Jayadev Vihar Square, Xavier Square, Rail Sadan, District Centre, Damana Square, Patia Square and KIIT Square, officials said.