Bhubaneshwar man kills wife, lives with body for three days

BHUBANESWAR: A man allegedly killed his wife and stayed with the body with his children around for three days before it was found out and the dead body recovered by police on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Tarini Nagar in Salia Sahi slum of the city on Tuesday. The accused Golak Bihari Jena (42), a house painter by vocation, allegedly killed his wife Swapna (40) with a wooden plank. He then covered her body in a blanket and kept it in one of the rooms in their house. He closed the room and used the other room with his two children - a six-ear-old son and seven-year-old daughter.

The children did not get a whiff of their father’s deed as he had told them that she had gone out. However, Golak’s luck ran out as the couple’s elder son Jeevan (19) returned from their native village in Ganjam district on Wednesday evening. When he inquired about his mother, Golak claimed he had no knowledge about her whereabouts.