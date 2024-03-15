Bhubaneswar civic body lists 47 major property tax defaulters

BHUBANESWAR: After failing to meet its holding tax collection target in the 2023-24 fiscal by a huge margin, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a list of 47 major property tax defaulters, whose pending dues exceed Rs 10 lakh each.
The combined holding tax dues of the major defaulters stand at a staggering Rs 29.5 crore, said BMC officials. The zone-wise list released by the civic body reveals 29 large defaulters in south west zone of the city are yet to pay holding tax amounting to over Rs 22.46 crore.
Similarly, 16 defaulters in the north zone owe Rs 4.59 crore to BMC towards holding tax, while another 10 in South East zone are yet to clear their property tax of Rs 2.43 crore. As per the list, holding tax dues of Rs 2.47 crore is pending in the name of executive engineer of CESU towards workshop at Unit VIII. Similarly, another holding tax due of Rs 1.30 crore is pending in the name of executive engineer of CESU for residential quarters at Unit VIII.
The civic body has also listed Bhagabanpur Industrial Estate (Idco) in Patrapada as a holding tax defaulter with pending dues of Rs 98.99 lakh. Similarly, Debray College, Nayapalli owes Rs 83.41 lakh, while executive engineer, GRIDCO (Civil Works Division) at Unit VIII is yet to clear dues of Rs 22 lakh towards holding tax. The defaulters list also includes, private institutes as well as hotels in the city.
Officials in BMC’s revenue wing said collection of holding tax in the current fiscal remains Rs 41 crore till February, just around 35 per cent of the Rs 115 crore target set for 2023-24 financial year. Certificate cases will be initiated against defaulters in they fail to clear the dues, said an official from BMC. He said if needed the civic body may also look for other alternatives including sealing of the premises.
Tough stance
