Bhubaneswar civic body lists 47 major property tax defaulters

BHUBANESWAR: After failing to meet its holding tax collection target in the 2023-24 fiscal by a huge margin, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a list of 47 major property tax defaulters, whose pending dues exceed Rs 10 lakh each.

The combined holding tax dues of the major defaulters stand at a staggering Rs 29.5 crore, said BMC officials. The zone-wise list released by the civic body reveals 29 large defaulters in south west zone of the city are yet to pay holding tax amounting to over Rs 22.46 crore.

Similarly, 16 defaulters in the north zone owe Rs 4.59 crore to BMC towards holding tax, while another 10 in South East zone are yet to clear their property tax of Rs 2.43 crore. As per the list, holding tax dues of Rs 2.47 crore is pending in the name of executive engineer of CESU towards workshop at Unit VIII. Similarly, another holding tax due of Rs 1.30 crore is pending in the name of executive engineer of CESU for residential quarters at Unit VIII.