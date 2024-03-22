Bhubaneswar's cyber police station gets more teeth

BHUBANESWAR: The Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police station in capital city has been bolstered with the appointment of another inspector rank officer and a sub-inspector (SI).

Commissionerate Police headquarters has also appointed a dedicated assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank officer to supervise investigation of cases registered by the police station. Usually, an ACP rank officer is in charge of three to five police stations in the city. Sources said the newly -appointed SI had earlier received training on investigating economic offences. The appointment of an additional inspector will lead to speedy investigation of cyber crime cases as Information Technology (IT) Act related offences can only be investigated by officers of inspector rank and above. The state government has already planned to appoint DSPs in all cyber police stations of the state and the process is expected to start in the coming days.

The Commissionerate Police decided to enhance the manpower of cyber police station in the capital with immediate effect keeping in view the significant rise in complaints related to online frauds. Prior to the new postings, the police station had one inspector, three SIs and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI).