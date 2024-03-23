Lens on BMC for faulty dog sterilisation drive

BHUBANESWAR: Two years after facing backlash for its ‘cruel and faulty’ animal birth control (ABC) programme, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is under scanner yet again for allegedly taking up dog sterilisation programme at its newly-established canine shelter in Mancheswar in violation with the Centre’s new Animal Birth Control Rules - 2023.

Accordingly, the civic body has been issued notice by the Animal Welfare Board of India asking it to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action to stop the ongoing ABC programme. In a letter issued recently, the Board requested the municipal commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of unlawful implementation of the programme, and submit action taken report within a week.

It further asked the Corporation to cancel the tender awarded to NGO Vets for Animals, that is conducting the ABC programme in its jurisdiction, with immediate effect. “The NGO has not been given project recognition for undertaking ABC programme in this area. The action taken report (ATR) in this regard should be forwarded to the Board within seven days for taking further necessary action,” wrote Animal Welfare Board of India assistant secretary Prachi Jain to the BMC commissioner.

BMC had inaugurated a dedicated dog sterilisation centre in Mancheswar last year with a capacity to accommodate 250 canines. It had further roped in Maharashtra-based NGO Vets for Animals, Karad to take up ABC and Antirabies Vaccination (ARV) programmes at the shelter.