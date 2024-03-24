SI arrested while accepting Rs 2,000 bribe to release seized driving licence in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A sub-inspector (SI) here was allegedly caught red handed while accepting Rs 2,000 bribe from a person to hand him over his driving licence impounded for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accused, Priyabrata Pradhan, posted at Saheed Nagar police station, had demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant to hand him over his seized driving licence. Pradhan had received Rs 3,000 from the complainant on Thursday.

On receiving information, Vigilance officers conducted a raid and caught Pradhan red-handed while accepting the balance amount inside the police station on Saturday evening. Sources said Saheed Nagar police had registered a case against the complainant around two days back for driving his car under the influence of alcohol.

The police have launched a stringent drive against drunk driving to reduce road accidents and fatalities arising out of them. The city police are seizing vehicles of violators involved in offences - drunk driving, jumping red light, using mobile phone while driving and driving against the flow of traffic.