Two women held with brown sugar worth Rs 26L in Bhubaneswar, prime accused at large

BHUBANESWAR: Police has arrested two women for alleged involvement in drugs trade in the capital city and seixed around 256 gm brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Karishma Rout (30) of Bhandaripokhari and Pragyan Priya Swain (23) of Konark. While Rout is a Plus Two pass out and was working as an accountant with a private firm here, Swain is a PGDCA degree holder but is unemployed. Two mobile phones and a laptop have been recovered from them.

Police said, Swain and Rout took a house on rent in Jadupur within Khandagiri police limits for Rs 15,000 a month over a year back claiming they were working professionals. Swain told the landlord she was working as a nurse at a private hospital here.

Police suspect the duo took to the trade just after shifting to Jadupur. On receiving information on the drugs trade, the Special Crime Unit (SCU) of Commissionerate Police raided the duo’s house on Friday and recovered the contraband.