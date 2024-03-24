Two women held with brown sugar worth Rs 26L in Bhubaneswar, prime accused at large

BHUBANESWAR: Police has arrested two women for alleged involvement in drugs trade in the capital city and seixed around 256 gm brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakh.
The accused have been identified as Karishma Rout (30) of Bhandaripokhari and Pragyan Priya Swain (23) of Konark. While Rout is a Plus Two pass out and was working as an accountant with a private firm here, Swain is a PGDCA degree holder but is unemployed. Two mobile phones and a laptop have been recovered from them.
Police said, Swain and Rout took a house on rent in Jadupur within Khandagiri police limits for Rs 15,000 a month over a year back claiming they were working professionals. Swain told the landlord she was working as a nurse at a private hospital here.
Police suspect the duo took to the trade just after shifting to Jadupur. On receiving information on the drugs trade, the Special Crime Unit (SCU) of Commissionerate Police raided the duo’s house on Friday and recovered the contraband.
Sources said the prime accused, who is yet to be arrested, supplied significant quantity of brown sugar to Swain and Rout. He also arranged customers for them. “Efforts are on to nab the gang’s kingpin after which it can be ascertained whether he procured the contraband from Odisha or outside,” said an SCU officer.
Swain and Rout are relatives. The prime accused is a friend of Swain and the trio had planned to operate a drugs trade in the city to make quick money. Investigation has revealed the accused were mixing methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) with brown sugar to make it more sedative and sold it in small packets.
Bhubaneswar Police have seized 884 gm brown sugar and 543 kg ganja between January and March 23 this year. Police have requested citizens to help them fight drug trafficking and inform them if they notice any suspicious activity.