Bhubaneswar: Forest department warns influencers and content creators

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a snake rescuer and YouTuber, with millions of followers, was arrested for allegedly keeping two snakes and sharing videos of wildlife rescue on internet, PCCF (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden Susanta Nanda on Sunday urged social media influencers and content creators to refrain from unethical display of wild animals on digital platforms.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the PCCF wrote while the Forest department appreciates the help rendered by people at large in preserving state’s wildlife, fishy acts will not be tolerated.

He also thanked social media service providers for suspending the accounts of accused Mirza Md Arif, from Kajimahala area of Purunabazar in Bhadrak for uploading videos of wildlife rescue including videos of snakes and other scheduled species on YouTube, Facebook and other such platforms in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act - 1972 norms.