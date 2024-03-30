Bhubaneswar police to keep watch on anti-socials with new CCTVs

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of general elections, Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) has chalked out a plan to keep a vigil on anti-socials through its new CCTV cameras. The CCTV cameras of police which were earlier installed in the city are mostly lying defunct at present.

Sources said the process of installing around 360 new CCTV cameras in various areas of the city had started a couple of days back and they are expected to be operational within a month. Meanwhile, the police have access to CCTV camera feed of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL). Around 883 CCTV cameras of BSCL are active in the city.

“Apart from carrying out enforcement activities and operations based on intelligence, a close vigil will also be kept on anti-socials through the CCTV cameras of the police,” said a senior officer. The Commissionerate Police has also procured 200 new GPS devices and they have been installed in PCR vans and police station vehicles to ensure robust patrolling around the capital city.

In order to avoid any law and order situation during elections, police officers of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been directed to paste arrest warrants along with a wanted poster of anti-socials against whom non-bailable warrants (NBWs) are pending. They have been asked to prepare a list of notorious criminals against whom externment proceedings are pending or bounding them down under sections 107 and 110 CrPC is required to maintain law and order situation during elections. The police said the exercise to collect licensed arms is also underway in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.