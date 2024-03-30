One held for supplying explosives to anti-socials in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly supplying explosive materials to anti-socials which were used to manufacture bombs and ammunition. Acting on a tip-off, Jatni police conducted a raid at a house in Badanuagaon and nabbed accused Umakanta Satpathy.

Police had arrested five persons on Thursday while they were preparing to commit dacoity and had seized five bombs and sharp weapons from them. The miscreants revealed before the police that they had procured the explosive materials from Satpathy to make the bombs.

“Ahead of elections, Jatni police have achieved a major success by nabbing the person involved in selling explosive materials to various anti-socials in areas like Jatni, Delanga, Pipili, Brahmagiri and other nearby regions,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

Around five kg sulphur, charcoal and gun powder each, one kg potassium nitrate, 2 kg aluminum powder and 7 kg other chemicals were seized from Satpathy. Police said the accused was also into the illegal business of manufacturing firecrackers. The police have seized some equipment from him which were used to manufacture explosives and firecrackers.