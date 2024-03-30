Parties yet to zero in on 3 key seats of Bhubaneswar amid hectic lobbying

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the political atmosphere of the state is charged over distribution of tickets by different political parties for the ensuing general elections, uncertainty looms over the selection of candidates for three crucial Assembly segments of the capital city.

While both BJD and BJP are yet to finalise their candidates for the three highly-contested constituencies - Ekamra Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar North and Bhubaneswar Central- of the city, Congress has maintained its silence on its contenders for the seats.

If insiders are to be believed, the delay in announcing candidates for the seats by the parties, especially the BJD, is lobbying by multiple aspirants. Sources said BJD is grappling with a surplus of aspirants vying for the prime seats, affecting its decision-making process.

Despite announcing tickets for 72 Assembly seats in the initial phase, the party has refrained from revealing its choice for the crucial constituencies. Apart from minister Ashok Chandra Panda, who has been winning from the Ekamra Bhubaneswar Assembly seat since 2009, four-time corporator Biranchi Mahasupakar and a few other candidates are vying to contest from the seat on a BJD ticket.

In Bhubaneswar North, incumbent MLA Susant Kumar Rout and former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra are the front runners, while a few other aspirants are also trying to reach out to the party leadership to get a BJD ticket.