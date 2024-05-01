Odisha: Two held for assaulting Nandankanan zoo officials

BHUBANESWAR: A day after officials of the Nandankanan zoological park were assaulted on the zoo premises, Commissionerate Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the matter.

Police identified the accused as Santosh Pahadsingh (40) of Daruthenga village in Chandaka and Santosh Samal (20) of Madhuban Samal Sahi in Barang. The butcher knife allegedly used by the duo to terrorise the forest officials, was also seized from them.

Police investigation revealed Pahadsingh has around nine criminal cases lodged against him in different police stations of the capital city. Notably, the two had on Monday evening stormed into the office of the zoo deputy director brandishing sharp weapons and creating havoc by punching and slapping the defenceless officials, breaking their mobile phones, electronic items and other furniture.