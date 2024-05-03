BDA hands over first registration certificate under Odisha Apartment Act

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday handed over the first registration certificate of association of allottees under Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023.

The certificate was handed over to the Association of Allottees of Vipul Greens in Patrapada area of the city by the competent authority of the agency. Association president Priti Prsasad Deo and secretary Prafulla Kumar Sarangi received the certificate of behalf of their society.

BDA sources said around 50 such associations from different apartment projects have already applied for registration and will be provided the certificate following due procedure.

The state government had notified the Apartment (Ownership and Management) Rules, 2024 in line with the new Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023 in February this year.

The rules provide for registration and formation of association of allottees as well as registration of common area in favour of the associations in apartment projects in line with the provisions of RERA Act.