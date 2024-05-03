BDA hands over first registration certificate under Odisha Apartment Act
BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday handed over the first registration certificate of association of allottees under Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023.
The certificate was handed over to the Association of Allottees of Vipul Greens in Patrapada area of the city by the competent authority of the agency. Association president Priti Prsasad Deo and secretary Prafulla Kumar Sarangi received the certificate of behalf of their society.
BDA sources said around 50 such associations from different apartment projects have already applied for registration and will be provided the certificate following due procedure.
The state government had notified the Apartment (Ownership and Management) Rules, 2024 in line with the new Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023 in February this year.
The rules provide for registration and formation of association of allottees as well as registration of common area in favour of the associations in apartment projects in line with the provisions of RERA Act.
As per BDA officials, the associations which were registered previously under the Society Registration Act, 1908 or any other law which was in force before commencement of the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023 need to modify their by-laws to make it in consonance with the provisions of model by-laws prescribed under the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Rule, 2024.
The Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act clearly defines the ownership of an apartment in a building, use of its common areas and facilities, among others. It further mandates submission of a declaration by the promoter to the competent authority, which will have details of the land on which the apartment was built, approved building plan, detailed description of the building, common areas and facilities.
BDA officials said it has been made compulsory for promoters or the transferee to enclose the copy of certificate of registration of association of allottees and declaration along with other documents during submission of the deed of transfer of the apartment to the competent authority for registration.