Mercury dips below 40 Celsius in Bhubaneswar after 17 days

BHUBANESWAR: The temperature in state capital dipped to below 40 degree Celsius after northwestern rains lashed the city on Wednesday. The city recorded 39 degree Celsius on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Bhubaneswar recorded more than 40 degree Celsius continuously for 17 days, which is the highest since 1969. The city had last time recorded more than 40 degree Celsius for 10 consecutive days from April 6 to 15, 2016. The mercury plummeted in neighbouring Cuttack too as the city recorded 38.6 degree Celsius on the day.

The national weather forecaster said some places in coastal districts witnessed respite from the sweltering heat due to the thundershower activity which occurred on Wednesday. “Maximum day temperature in the capital city will likely hover around 40 degree Celsius on Friday. There will be no large change in day temperature during next three days and thereafter it is likely to fall by 3 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius at many places under the influence of rainfall and thundershower activity,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist, Umasankar Das.

However, other places in the state continued to reel under intense heatwave on Thursday. Heatwave prevailed in Balangir, Boudh, Nuapada, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts. Around 29 places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more and Balangir was the hottest at 45 degree Celsius. Though the Met office has not issued any severe heatwave warning for Odisha, some places are expected to witness heatwave condition till May 6.