Odisha: Jharsuguda man blindfolded wife, kid before shooting them

BHUBANESWAR: Shocking details have emerged in the case of a man who allegedly died by suicide after shooting his wife and minor daughter in Lakhanpur area of Jharsuguda district on Wednesday evening.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sujit Kumar Roy (37) had blindfolded his wife Khusboo (28) and their 12-year-old daughter Arpita possibly on the promise of giving them a surprise. He took them to a remote place in his car and first shot Khusboo and then Arpita. He shot himself after killing the mother and daughter.

“Questioning of Roy’s family members revealed he was acting normal before committing the cold-blooded murders of his wife and daughter and ending his own life. His wife and daughter had most likely no clue about his intentions,” said a senior police officer.

The trio’s postmortem reports are yet to arrive but police said the incident could have occurred between 4 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday. Police suspect Roy was involved in gambling and had taken loans after sustaining losses. “Police recovered his mobile phone from the car and found out he was using multiple online gambling and fantasy sports applications. In one of the apps, he had lost around Rs 4.2 lakh about three months back,” said police sources.