11 held with 2 leopard skins in Rayagada

BHUBANESWAR: At least 11 persons have been arrested with two leopard skins within a week in Rayagada forest division.

Forest officials said initially five persons were arrested on last Friday while trying to sell a leopard skin. A forest team of Rayagada division apprehended them while they were allegedly trying to strike a deal with someone for the skin in Padmapur section of Gunupur range.

A leopard hide was seized from them. During further investigation, the accused revealed details of six more persons who were nabbed from Muniguda range subsequently with another leopard hide.

“All the accused are from Odisha. We suspect them to be a part of a larger racket and they may possess more skins and other wildlife items. Further investigation into the matter is on,” said a forest official.