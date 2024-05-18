Wonderla amusement park in Bhubaneswar to open for public from next week

BHUBANESWAR: Wonderla Holidays, India’s largest amusement park chain, announced the launch of its new park at Kumbharbasta in the state capital on Friday. Wonderla Bhubaneswar is the fourth park under the chain after Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
MD of Wonderla Holidays Arun K Chittilappilly said Wonderla Bhubaneswar will officially open in the third week of June, with public access starting from May 24. The amusement park showcases over 21 dry and wet rides that promise unforgettable thrills, ranging from high-speed coasters to family-friendly attractions.
The amusement park will offer 450 job opportunities, particularly in the unskilled sector, providing livelihood to many unemployed youth of Bhubaneswar and its nearby areas. “Our journey has always been about creating memorable experiences for our guests, and we are excited to bring this vision to Odisha. This launch is significant for us, and we envision great success for the park which will entertain over 3,500 people per day. We look forward to welcoming everyone and providing an unforgettable experience,” Chittilappilly added.
The state government had approved the amusement park project with a 90-year lease period on government land in 2020. It has come up with an investment of Rs 190 crore over 50 acre of land at Kumbharbasta (near NH-16), 22.5 km away from the capital city. Speaking on the government association, president of Wonderla Holidays Sivadas M said Wonderla Bhubaneswar began with an invitation from the government of Odisha after a discussion in 2019.
“We’ve faced challenges, but our dedication and unwavering support of Odisha government, notably Tourism and Industries departments, have made this possible. We are confident Wonderla Bhubaneswar will boost tourism and bring joy to all visitors, reaffirming our commitment to vibrant, thriving destinations,” he said.
The park tickets are currently available at Rs 749 as part of the early bird discount for online pre-bookings. Regular tickets will be priced between Rs 999 for peak weekdays and Rs 1,100 during peak weekends.