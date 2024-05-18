Wonderla amusement park in Bhubaneswar to open for public from next week

BHUBANESWAR: Wonderla Holidays, India’s largest amusement park chain, announced the launch of its new park at Kumbharbasta in the state capital on Friday. Wonderla Bhubaneswar is the fourth park under the chain after Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

MD of Wonderla Holidays Arun K Chittilappilly said Wonderla Bhubaneswar will officially open in the third week of June, with public access starting from May 24. The amusement park showcases over 21 dry and wet rides that promise unforgettable thrills, ranging from high-speed coasters to family-friendly attractions.

The amusement park will offer 450 job opportunities, particularly in the unskilled sector, providing livelihood to many unemployed youth of Bhubaneswar and its nearby areas. “Our journey has always been about creating memorable experiences for our guests, and we are excited to bring this vision to Odisha. This launch is significant for us, and we envision great success for the park which will entertain over 3,500 people per day. We look forward to welcoming everyone and providing an unforgettable experience,” Chittilappilly added.