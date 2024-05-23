Manipal Hospitals to invest Rs 100 crore at city facility

BHUBANESWAR: Manipal Hospitals, the second-largest hospital chain in the country, will invest around Rs 100 crore to revamp its existing facility in Khandagiri here and set up a dedicated oncology unit.

Manipal Health Enterprises had taken over four AMRI Hospitals for Rs 2,400 crore. Earlier owned by Emami Group, three units of AMRI were in Kolkata and one in Bhubaneswar.

The units are now re-branded as Manipal Hospitals. Although the Bhubaneswar unit has a medical oncology department, a dedicated surgical and radiation oncology block will be developed to cater to the needs of cancer patients of the state and neighbouring areas.

Hospital director Dr Saktimaya Mohapatra said the dedicated oncology block will have 100 beds taking the total number of beds to 500.

The Bhubaneswar unit will have a full-fledged comprehensive cancer care centre and it will be ready by the end of 2025.

“Besides, we are planning to conduct multi-organ transplantations. We are now conducting the maximum kidney transplantations in Odisha. Our next plan is to start liver transplantation in a month and then heart and stem cell transplantation. We will perform multi-organ and bone marrow transplantation thereafter,” he informed.