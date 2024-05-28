Miscreants in Odisha hurl bomb at BJP worker’s SUV

BHUBANESWAR: Two bike-borne miscreants reportedly hurled a bomb at a BJP activist’s SUV while he was en route to Nayapalli here on Monday morning.

The saffron party worker Rajesh Samantasinghar had returned from Puri and was targeted by the anti-socials near new Airport Road within Khandagiri police limits. Samantasinghar escaped unhurt and the attackers fled the spot.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched an investigation. “Khandagiri police received information that some miscreants hurled a bomb at a youth’s SUV. They rushed to the spot and rescued him. The reason behind the attack is still unclear but the incident seems to be a fallout of past enmity,” said DCP, Prateek Singh.

Police maintained the incident was not related to post-poll violence. Sources said Samantasinghar was part of a group that was involved in a clash with another group on January 30 night. The violence had erupted a day after members of both the groups had a heated exchange during a public meeting of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on January 29.

Samantasinghar and some other members of his group were earlier workers of Congress but later switched sides and joined BJP.