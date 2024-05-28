Two new initiatives by Manipal Hospitals in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Commemorating World Emergency Medicine Day, Manipal Hospitals Bhubaneswar, formerly AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar, on Monday unveiled two new initiatives - Manipal Advanced Response System (MARS) and Manipal Emergency Health Card (MEHC) - to ensure quality emergency medical services for the people in Odisha.

MARS, a first-of-its-kind emergency response system in the state, will have a comprehensive fleet of ambulances - road ambulances, air ambulances and bike ambulances. People can access these life-saving services 24/7 by calling the dedicated MARS helpline 0674-6666666 for any emergency situation, including stroke, accident, cardiac arrest, trauma, and more, officials said.

The MEHC will offer people with prompt and personalised medical care during critical situations at a nominal annual fee of Rs 4,999.

DCP, Bhubaneswar, Prateek Singh joined the launch of MARS and MEHC. Hospital director Dr Saktimaya Mohapatra said, “MARS will ensure our expert care reaches patients faster, while the MEHC provides peace of mind, especially for families with elderly loved ones living in Odisha.”